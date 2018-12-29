Zion Baptist Church Hosts Kwanzaa Celebration

The Soul Writers Guild finished off its three-day celebration of Kwanzaa today at Zion Baptist Church.

Community Members came out for a celebration of family, community and culture.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day culture festival started back in 1966 to bring the African American Community Together.

However, African American Museum board member Aretha Graves says the event has grown to be inclusive to all.

“It’s not a one-man thing. Kwanzaa is a non-secular, non-religious, non-military holiday that’s able to be celebrated by people of all walks of faith, all age groups as well as all races,” said Graves.

“We center the Kwanzaa celebration around the entire community.”

The celebration at Zion Baptist Church featured a slide presentation about the holiday, poetry, art and food.

To end the holiday, those celebrate the final day as a day of reflection.

The final day for Kwanzaa is Tuesday.

