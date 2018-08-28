Home Indiana Evansville Ziemer Funeral Home Offers Free Services for Fallen Heroes August 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Ziemer Funeral Homes has announced it is now part of a program that offers free services and burial for fallen heroes.

The Fallen Heroes Program offers these free services to Military, Police, Firefighters, and Emergency Medical Technician Personnel who are killed in the line of duty.

Ziemer said they are proud to be part of the program, as it’s a way to honor the working men and women who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Professional services such as a metal casket, a limousine, and memorial package are offered to fallen heroes. Charges will only be made for enhancements requested by the family and direct expenses such as flowers and obituaries.

Ziemer Funeral Homes has three locations in Evansville at 800 South Hebron Avenue, 626 North First Avenue, and 6300 North First Avenue.

For more information about The Fallen Heroes Program, contact Ziemer Funeral Homes at 812-477-1515.

Comments

comments