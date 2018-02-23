Zesto On Franklin To Begin Delivering Breakfast

Zesto on Franklin Street will begin delivering breakfast soon. The company started selling a small breakfast menu in October.

After the increase in carry-out breakfast orders, the owner decided to start delivering to offices in the downtown area.

There’s a $15 minimum on delivery orders.

Breakfast is served from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekday mornings.

You can get breakfast delivered to your work as early as 6 a.m.

