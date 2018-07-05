Home Indiana Zero ATV Deaths Involving Children in Indiana July 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The State of Indiana has seen zero fatal ATV crashes involving children in the one-year period that House Enrolled Act No.1200 has been a law.

This law made it so any child under 18 would be required to wear a helmet while operating an ATV.

Pay for Kate, which was founded following the death of 11 year old Kate Bruggenschmidt, was at the forefront of this effort.

Kates’s mother and founding member of Play for Kate had this to say about the accomplishment:

Zero child fatalities on ATV’s in Indiana in one year is a great accomplishment. This is due to the hard work of so many people: Indiana Conservation Officers, Play For Kate, trauma teams, the State Department of Health, legislators, and child safety advocates that are putting public safety first. Safety Sam/Sara, our ATV safety trailers, the ATV safety app, and HEA 1200 have played a vital role in this statistic. The law, education, and increasing awareness about ATV’s are saving kids’ lives. We can’t change Kate’s outcome but we are dedicated to changing the outcomes for the kids in IN. The full effect of HEA 1200 will be felt for years, in honor of the girl who wore the #12 who continues to save lives every day.

While there have been some ATV accidents in Indiana that required hospitalization of children, there have been zero fatalities.

