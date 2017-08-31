44News | Evansville, IN

Zaxby’s Set To Open In Newburgh Next Week

Zaxby’s Set To Open In Newburgh Next Week

August 31st, 2017 Indiana, Newburgh

Facebook Twitter

A new restaurant is set to open in Newburgh. Zaxby’s will open on Monday, September 4th at 10:30 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive a Zaxby’s deck of 52 cards that are valid for a specific week. The cards have different deals, like a free meal deal or a free milkshake.

Store owner Justin Harris said he thinks the Zaxby’s will be the perfect addition to Newburgh and hopes it becomes a family favorite.

Georgia-based Zaxby’s has more than 800 locations across parts of the south.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.