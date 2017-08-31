Home Indiana Zaxby’s Set To Open In Newburgh Next Week August 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

A new restaurant is set to open in Newburgh. Zaxby’s will open on Monday, September 4th at 10:30 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive a Zaxby’s deck of 52 cards that are valid for a specific week. The cards have different deals, like a free meal deal or a free milkshake.

Store owner Justin Harris said he thinks the Zaxby’s will be the perfect addition to Newburgh and hopes it becomes a family favorite.

Georgia-based Zaxby’s has more than 800 locations across parts of the south.

Comments

comments