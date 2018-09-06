Zaxby’s in Newburgh Celebrates One Year Anniversary

The Zaxby’s restaurant located in Newburgh will be celebrating its one year anniversary from September 10th-14th.

The restaurant will be celebrating this achievement with five days of freebies and is inviting the community to be a part of the festivities.

Below are the specials and the days they will be:

September 10: Free Nibbler between 2:00PM and 5:00PM

September 11: Free cookie with any meal purchase

September 12: Free appetizer with $10 minimum purchase all day

September 13: Buy one, get one Big Zax Snak all day

September 14: Buy one, get one Boneless Wings Meal all day

As of September 2018, Zaxby’s has grown to nearly 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia.

The Newburgh Zaxby’s is located at 8175 High Point Drive.

Click here for more information on the event.

