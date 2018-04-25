YWCA Takes A ‘Stand Against Racism’

Taking a ‘Stand Against Racism’…people from the YWCA met on the University of Evansville campus to deliver a clear message that they’re on a mission to eliminate racism in our community. It’s part of YWCA’s International Movement.

People shared their personal stories about experiences they’ve had in their lives. But organizers say the only way to fight the problem is to come together as a community.

“There is no one sector that has the answer to racism. It’s gonna take everyone from all walks of life, all races, all genders, every ism you can think of can be defeated by everybody coming together, talking about it and finding solution.”

The keynote speaker at the event is Robert Jackson, a world renowned author, who travels the country educating people about giving back, and fighting racism at a local level.

This event wraps up at 7:00 tonight.

