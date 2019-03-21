‘Raise the Roof’ Campaign Reaches Fundraising Goal

YWCA Evansville received a major monetary gift from a local Evansville organization. Thursday, the City of Evansville Endowment Fund gifted YWCA with an emergency grant of $500,000 in funding for repairing the roof of their facility.

That donation, along with private donations from the community and a generous matching gift from an anonymous donor, allowed YWCA’s ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign to raise more than enough money needed to replace the roof.

However, more funds are being sought to repair damages to residential and common areas of the building.

Any and all donations toward the costs of repairing the building are welcomed. To donate, click here. Check donations can be sent to their address at 118 Vine St., Evansville, IN 47708.

