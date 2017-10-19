Home Indiana Evansville YWCA Hosts 17th Annual Legacy of Style Luncheon & Fashion Show October 19th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

It was an afternoon of fall fashion and fun at the 17th annual YWCA Legacy of Style Luncheon. 35 models showed off the latest fashion a the Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville.

The annual event helps raise funds for YWCA programming, such as the domestic violence shelter, and the after-school and mentoring programs.

The event also supports a scholarship fund.

“We can’t do what we do without the community. So this is an opportunity for us to show off what we’re about. Hopefully we can’t do what we do without the community. So this is an opportunity for us to show off what we’re about. Hopefully get some new friends and supporters on board and continue you this legacy of style and tradition. 17 years going strong. And, we just love this event,” says CEO of YWCA Erika Taylor.

More than 500 turned out for the fashion show and auction.



