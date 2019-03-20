YWCA Evansville Needs Your Help to ‘Raise the Roof’

The YWCA Evansville has been raising money to replace their roof that has been severely damaged over the years. Although the roof has had numerous repairs, the building is 94 years old and in need of a replacement to avoid further damage.

So far, YWCA is only $60,000 short of purchasing the new roof. Any donations made to the YWCA will have a double impact thanks to an anonymous donor that agreed to match up to $50,000.

For more information about the Raise the Roof campaign, click here.

The YWCA provides housing to hundreds of homeless women and children each year.

