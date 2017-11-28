Home Indiana Evansville YWCA Celebrates Giving Tuesday With Shopping, Socializing, And Giving Back November 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The YWCA is celebrating the holidays while raising money for their programs with the Taste and Treasures Luncheon.

Guests gathered at the Evansville Country Club for an afternoon of shopping, socializing, and giving back.

Various local vendors attended and donated 10% of the proceeds to the YWCA.

Guests could also bid on other gifts in a silent auction.

Erika Taylor, YWCA CEO, said, “The YWCA operates a 24-hour domestic violence shelter, as well as a recovery residence for women recovering from substance abuse, and after-school programs for at-risk girls. So we have a lot going on, which requires a lot of community support for everything, to keep the lights on, so events like this are very important in raising funds, but also raising friends and supporters who can help us for years to come.”

The YWCA also spent the day raising money on social media for Giving Tuesday.



