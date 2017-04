Home Indiana Yuengling Hits the Shelves at Stores All Over Indiana April 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Starting today you can buy Yuengling beer off the shelf. It will be available at stores all over the state. Indiana officially became the 20th state to sell Yuengling in stores.

All of Yuengling’s products are set to be on sale. That includes the Lager and Black and Tan. You can buy them in both cans and bottles.

Yuengling is based out of Pottsville, Pennsylvania and was established in 1829. It’s the oldest brewery in the United States.

