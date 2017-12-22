Home Indiana Youth Resources Hosts Annual Open House Christmas Party December 22nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana hosted their holiday open house Thursday. Participants enjoyed pizza, broad games, and light refreshments.

Executive Director of Youth Resources Laura Ferguson says, “It’s a way to say thank you to all of our volunteers and students for the incredible service that they provided throughout the year.”

Friends of Youth Resources including youth, parents, alumni, broad members, volunteers & donors were all invited to the event which ended at 7:30 Friday night.



