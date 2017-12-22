Youth Resources Hosts Annual Open House Christmas Party
Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana hosted their holiday open house Thursday. Participants enjoyed pizza, broad games, and light refreshments.
Executive Director of Youth Resources Laura Ferguson says, “It’s a way to say thank you to all of our volunteers and students for the incredible service that they provided throughout the year.”
Friends of Youth Resources including youth, parents, alumni, broad members, volunteers & donors were all invited to the event which ended at 7:30 Friday night.