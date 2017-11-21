Youth Resources Celebrating 30 Years of Leadership

44News goes inside the community with Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana. On Monday, Executive Director of Youth Services, Laura Ferguson and student Meghana Bhaskara joined 44News in studio to discuss 30 years of service in the community. Youth Resources is a non-profit working to develop area youth to be civic partners in the communities in which they live.

The organization will recognize 30 years of service with a special birthday celebration. On December 6th, the 30th Birthday Fundraiser will take place at The Old National Bank Atrium located at 100 N. Main Street. The event will kick off with a VIP reception to begin at 5:30PM, with the main celebration starting at 6PM.

A keynote speaker will have a special presentation starting at 7PM. The speaker is an elementary teacher and mother of two, Kelly Schaefer. Laura Ferguson explains how Youth Resources chose Schaefer as the speaker for the event.

