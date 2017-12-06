Youth Resource Celebrates 30 Years

Youth Resources is celebrating a special anniversary. This marks 30 years of Youth Resources’ contributions to the Evansville community.

A special reception was held Wednesday night at the Old National Bank Headquarters.

Youth Resource Executive Laura Ferguson says, “It’s really really awesome I mean you see nonprofits kind of rise and fall every day and we are still here doing really powerful work with kids and serving more kids every year than we have in the past so, really awesome.”

The reception featured special guest Kelly Schaefer, along with a special presentation and a q-and-a session.



Comments

comments