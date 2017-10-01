Youth Home Groundbreaking in Evansville

A groundbreaking is held to celebrate the future site of the United Methodist Boys Home in Evansville. The current boy’s home was donated by a church many years ago and has become very worn down over the years.

The new boys home will be larger than the current home and will allow United Methodist to house as many boys as they do girls, in their residential program. In 2016, the youth home served 52 children but had to turn away 59 kids because they were full.

United Methodist Group Home Director of Development, Travis Johnson says, “We want to be able to give the kids something that is safer and more inviting for the growth that they need to become mature adults.”

So far a little more than $300,000 dollars was raised for the boys’ home but their goal is $400,000 dollars. For ways to donate visit http://www.umyh.com/home.aspx

