Youth Football Field Vandalized

Police are looking for the person or people responsible for vandalizing a local football facility.

It happened at the Evansville Junior Football Field on South Barker Avenue. League officials say someone sprayed graffiti on the side of a building and a walkway.

The damage was reported over the weekend, but they aren’t sure when it actually happened. One official believes the vandals climbed the fence to get to the field sometime between last Wednesday and this past weekend.

They say it took a while to find the damage because the fields are rarely used in the winter.

“We’ve had a couple instances in the past,” said EJFL vice president Jon Martin. “I don’t believe it was spray painting before. That was just people looking to tear something up. We are definitely going to look into some security measures.”

Martin says the league is now looking at installing cameras at the facility. Ff you have any information contact Evansville police or the anonymous We-tip hotline.

