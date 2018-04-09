Home Indiana Evansville Youth First Receives $25,000 Donation To Provide Services At Area Schools April 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Youth First gets a big donation from Blue Cross Blue Shield to continue their work in the EVSC. The $25,000 donation was given to Youth First today. This donation will help the organization provide social work services to students at Bosse, Central, Harrison, North and Reitz free of charge.

While working at the school, Youth First social workers will help address social and emotional needs of teens and help them prepare for life after the school.

“We couldn’t do this work without the support of donors like Anthem, and individuals, and businesses in our community. We all have a stake in this work, because if we don’t address the issues and the challenges that young people have, we’re all going to pay a price. So we want everyone to get on board.”

Representatives from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield says the company is committed to helping people in the community and through their partnership with Youth First they will be supporting kids who might be the most in need of finding emotional and social help.

