Youth First Receives $2,500 Donation From D-Patrick

Youth First in Evansville has received a generous donation to help families in the Tri-State area.

D-Patrick Ford presented a check to Youth First for $2,500. During the month of December last year, D-Patrick donated $10 to the organization each time a new Ford was test driven through their “Donate and Drive” campaign.

This donation will allow Youth First to fulfill its mission of strengthening youth and families in the community.

Youth First’s services and programs build caring relationships, foster readiness for positive change, and boost resiliency along with other valuable life skills.

Julie Hoon, Youth First’s Vice President of Philanthropy, explains that Youth First has a footprint in 76 schools in 10 Indiana counties. Hoon says the various programs they offer wouldn’t be possible without the support they receive from the community.

