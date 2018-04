A big fund raiser for Youth First is coming up this month. The organization’s auction is April 21st at Tropicana. A preview of the auction will take place April 19th. Some of the items up for sale include a Gibson Guitar, a basketball signed by the Boston Celtics, bicycles, clothing, and numerous gift baskets donated from area businesses.

Youth First is marking its 20th year of service.



