Youth First Launches 20 More Years of Serving Southwest Indiana

Youth First is celebrating 20 years of protecting and healing hearts in Southwest Indiana.

The organization celebrated the milestone with The Edward Jones Emerald Gala on April 21st.

Over 500 people attended the gala and supported the organization’s benefit auction, which raised over $342,000 for Youth First.

Youth First honored its Founder Dr. Wooten, who received one of Indiana’s highest honors, the Sagamore of the Wabash award presented by Lt. Governor Crouch on behalf of Governor Holcomb.

Youth First also recognized some of the young people who have benefitted from Youth First and are now inspired to dream big and help others.

Youth First President and CEO, Parri Black says, “it was a celebration of everyone who has stepped forward to make Youth First a success, and it also launched Youth First’s next 20 years of protecting and healing hearts.”



Comments

comments