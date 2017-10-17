Home Indiana Evansville Youth First Annual Breakfast Of Championships Honors Lt. Gov. Crouch October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville non-profit Youth First is celebrating its donors and supporters at the 10th annual Breakfast of Champions. Youth First is coming up on 20 years of strengthening youth and families through programs that are designed to prevent substance abuse, promote healthy behaviors, and maximize student success.

The breakfast at St. Vincent Manor also honored Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch as the 2017 Youth First Champion of the Year.

Crouch has spent time expanding the group’s prevention model and says investing in Indian’s young people is important.

Lt. Gov. Crouch said, “It’s all about investing in our future, and our young people are our future. They’re our greatest asset here in the state of Indiana, and Governor Holcomb and I want to work along side Youth First to ensure that we are protecting and helping our young people so we can take Indiana to the next level.”

The breakfast also included remarks from various speakers, supporting Lt. Gov. Crouch, including Mayor Winnecke.

For more information, visit Youth First.





Comments

comments