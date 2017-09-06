Home Indiana Evansville Young&Established, Firehouse Subs Partner to Donate Cases of Water to Harvey Victims September 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Many Tri-state organizations are trying to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Young & Established is teaming up with Firehouse Subs to send cases of water to Houston. This drive runs until Thursday, September 7th.

People can drop off cases of water at Firehouse Subs at 1031 North Green River Road and 222 South Red Bank Road in Evansville.

If you donate a case of water, you will get a free cookie, bag of chips, and a drink.

For more information, visit Young&Established.

