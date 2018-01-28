44News | Evansville, IN

Young Tri-State Musicians Compete in Young Artist Competition

January 28th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Young performers put their best notes forward to compete for money designated for future music studies programs.

The 62nd annual Young Artist Competition was held at the Victory Theatre in Downtown Evansville.

Students in grades 6-12 within a 125 miles radius of Evansville could enter the competition.

Contestants performed a solo selection on the stage of the Victory Theatre in front of a panel of professional, regional musicians.

First, second and third place winners were awards cash prizes of $1,000, $600 and $300 respectively.

