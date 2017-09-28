Home Indiana Evansville Young Resident Credited With Sounding The Alarm At Apartment Fire September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

About 20 people have been displaced from their home, after a fire broke out in an Evansville apartment building Thursday morning. Everyone made it out safely thanks to help from the Evansville Fire Department and another young resident.

Fire crews rushed to the Ashley Court Apartments in Evansville around 2:00 Thursday morning after dispatchers say multiple calls came in with reports of a working fire.

“There’s 10 crews on scene, about 40 firefighters, and it took about over an hour probably about an hour and a half,” EFD Chief Mike Connelly said.

Witnesses and fire officials say the building was completely engulfed in flames, damaging at least 10 apartment units.

“About 20 residents were affected. They’re being taken in by the Red Cross, and the Red Cross has a system to provide shelter and food and clothing for them,” said Connelly.

One of those residents is 17-year-old Erica Brown, she says she went back to sleep thinking the explosion she and other witnesses heard was a dream.

“Well, about 20 minutes later, I see the smoke coming through the apartment buildings so I started yelling for everyone to wake up and get out of the building because it was on fire,” Brown said.

Officials say there were no injuries, and many witnesses say Brown was a major reason why.

“The smoke just starts hitting us in our face when I’m banging on the door across from us, and then they get out. So then I run upstairs, bang on their doors. She starts getting cages out with animals in it so I take it downstairs outside. Come back, and get them out. Then I ran across from her, and got her and her husky out,” she said.

Although she’s glad everyone made it out safely, Brown says the damage to her and her neighbors’ homes is significant.

“The ceiling caved in to where you can see the upstairs apartment, and the upstairs apartment there’s nothing left of it barely. You can barely walk up there,” said Brown.

The Evansville Fire Department says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

