Young Professionals Host General Debate, Monday

The Hopkins County Young Professionals will host the 2018 Hopkins County General Debate on Monday, October 29, 2018 at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville, KY. Doors will open at 4:30 and the event will begin at 5:30 PM.

All candidates for Hopkins Co Judge Executive, Sheriff, Jailer, County Clerk, Mayor-Madisonville, and District Judge have committed to attend and will participate in a formal debate. Candidates running for other offices in Hopkins County have been invited to give a 90 second introduction to the crowd prior to the debating candidates taking the stage; some candidates running for State Representative, Madisonville City Council, Hopkins Co Magistrate, and Mayor of Earlington and Nebo have committed to attend.

“HCYP is proud to offer this opportunity to our community. We want to make sure our citizens are as educated as possible when heading to the polls next week and wanted to give all of our local candidates the opportunity to explain their plans, if elected, to their constituents.” said HCYP Vice President Krista Brasher.

The event is free and open to the public and will offer complimentary appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks, door prizes, a cash bar, and an opportunity to meet and greet with all Hopkins County Candidates. The event is being recorded professionally and will be available on social media within a few days following the event.

“We are really looking forward to tomorrow’s event,” said HCYP President Summer Crick. “HCYP received numerous requests to host a General Debate following our successful Primary Debate in May. We are happy to step up and meet this need, and we appreciate the community’s support in our endeavor.”

