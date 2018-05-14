Young Professionals Host 2018 Hopkins County Primary Debate

Voters in Hopkins County will get a chance to get up close and personal with candidates in the May 22 primaries. The Hopkins County Young Professionals will host the 2018 Primary Debate Monday May 14, at 5:30 PM. The Ballard Convention Center will be ridden with debates this afternoon. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 PM and seats are available on a first come, first served basis.

Candidates running for Mayor of Madisonville, Jailer, Circuit Court Clerk, Magistrate, and Constable have all committed to attend today debate. Candidates will get an opportunity to meet with guests at todays event. Candidates will also be asked a number of questions anonymously submitte by the Hopkins County community online. Questions will be chosen at random by a hired moderator.

HCYP will be serving refreshments and the Ballard Center will be running a cash bar. There will also be a raffle and door prizes at todays event. The debate is expected to last approximately until 9 PM. Following the debates, guests will be given a chance to meet and greet with candidates.

The Hopkins County Young Professionals does not endorse any candidate or political party.

More info can be found at www.hopkinscountyyoungprofessionals.com

Comments

comments