Young Frankenstein Opens This Weekend!

You’ve seen the Mel Brooks’ classic comedy film, “Young Frankenstein”, and now you can relive all the one liners and hilarity at Evansville’s Civic Theatre!

Based on the 1974 flick with the same name, “Young Frankenstein” is exactly what you’d expect from the comedic genius.

Frederick is ashamed to be a Frankenstein…

But when his famous mad scientist Grandfather dies, Frederick must say goodbye to his fiancée and head to Transylvania to wrap up Victor’s affairs.

He’s joined by Igor, the hunchbacked sidekick, and yodeling lab assistant Inga.





There is more song and dance than in the movie, the cast says that rehearsals have been “intense”, but your favorite quips from the film are still there.

There’s a plot twist at the end but, NO SPOILERS today, you’ll have to be in the audience for that.

What happens when Frederick finally embraces his heritage, joins the family business, and creates life?

“For what we are about to see next, we must enter quietly into the realm of genius” with “Young Frankenstein the Musical” at Evansville’s Civic Theatre.

This is their big opener, it starts Friday and will run for three weekends.

**DISCLAIMER**

Just like the movie, the musical does contain some sexual innuendo and inappropriate humor.

