Home Indiana Evansville Young and Established Hosts Event for Autism Awareness April 22nd, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

It was Sunday fun-day for some families in the tri-state at Gatti-town. The kids got to enjoy themselves while parents had the chance to learn more about services that are available to them in Evansville.

Event organizers say inspiration for Autism Fun Day came close to home. Courtney Johnson with Young and Established says, “How this whole event took place was a friend of mine has two autistic daughters and she just told me that she wanted to have a fun day for the kids so Y and E jumped on board and pretty much just reached out to Gatti-town and they made this happen too as well as far as letting us use their building.”

Professionals and organizations including Optimal Rhythms, Autism Evansville and the Autism Society of Indiana displayed helpful information for families. The founder of Optimal Rhythms says events like Autism Fun Day helps her achieve the goal of educating parents and giving them the support they need. Founder Casey Depriest says, “We’re trying to spread the latest research and information about the latest understanding of autism and help connect families to the support that allows students to function at their highest level possible.” A parent of an autistic child expresses the continuous need for increasing awareness. George Lance of Evansville says, “Parents who don’t have an autistic child might not always recognize why they might see a child acting up in public or might be demonstrating behaviors that might look out of the norm and children with Autism have trouble with those types of things.” Young and Established has planned a 5k autism awareness walk on saturday to wrap up Autism Awareness month. to learn more about the event, click here.

Comments

comments