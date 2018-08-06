Home Indiana Evansville Back to School Event Helps Families in Need August 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Getting school supplies can also be stressful for parents but Young and Established Evansville helps with families in need. Families lined up to receive more than 500 backpacks at the Evansville Public Library.

Free supplies including pencils, notebooks, crayons, and markers were given out on a first come first serve basis.

Courtney Johnson, the founder of Young & Established, says, “You want the kids to have a great start as far as their school year so we have backpacks, pencils, pens, notebooks, pretty much everything. All the basic school supplies that you’ll need to start your year off right.”

Young and Established also offered free haircuts to help children look and feel their best on their first day back in class.

