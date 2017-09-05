Home Indiana Evansville Young & Established, Firehouse Subs Partnering to Send Water to Hurricane Victims September 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Young & Established will be teaming up with Firehouse Subs to send cases of water to flood victims of Hurricane Harvey. The drive is happening Tuesday, September 5th through Thursday, September 7th.

Anyone can donate one case of water at either Evansville Firehouse location and they will deliver it to Houston. If you donate water, you will receive a free cookie, bag of chips, and a drink.

Firehouse Subs is located at 1031 North Green River Road and 222 South Red Bank Road.

For more information, visit Young&Established.

