Young and Established Community Center Coming Soon

Evansville children could have a new community center in the next few months. Young and Established is planning to bring a community center to the Glenwood area.

Young and Established’s goal is to build a community center where students can receive tutoring and so much more.

Young & Established founder Courtney Johnson says, “A lot of our events that we already do in Evansville we want to host a few of those there, but we just feel like we are ready for that next step to have our own center and to have kids that we’ve been mentoring for years come to a center and have a place where they can hangout, get mentored, do their homework, and that kind of thing.”

Currently, Young and Established is moving forward with paperwork for the center.

Organizers say they hope to break ground in the next few months.

Comments

comments