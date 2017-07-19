44News | Evansville, IN

Young and Established Holds Annual Backpack Drive

July 19th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

You can help get area kids ready for the upcoming school year later this month.

Young and Established has scheduled a backpack drive for July 31st from 4 to 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Evansville Central Library.

They’re already collecting backpacks and will also be collecting school supplies.

Kids can sign up for a library card and learn more about the “Need to Read” program.

You can sponsor a child for $10. For more information on how to do that, click here.

