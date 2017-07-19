Young and Established Holds Annual Backpack Drive
You can help get area kids ready for the upcoming school year later this month.
Young and Established has scheduled a backpack drive for July 31st from 4 to 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Evansville Central Library.
They’re already collecting backpacks and will also be collecting school supplies.
Kids can sign up for a library card and learn more about the “Need to Read” program.
You can sponsor a child for $10. For more information on how to do that, click here.