As cousin Eddie In National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation would say, “You serious Clark?”. Yep. Let’s dig into where I am going with this.

70s won’t be far away today. We may reach it in our southern/southeastern counties, but given more southerly storm track, they should stay that way. In the Evansville area, winds are easterly to southeasterly north of the warm front, keeping us cooler. If the front tracks more to the north, then it will be warmer, but 60s should do for today.

In that warm sector, tornadic supercells will hit Tennessee to Alabama today. One may sneak into Kentucky. The area of biggest threat is northern Alabama, it appears.

As for the Tri-State, band of showers & t’storms will pass this afternoon-tonight. An isolated severe t’storm is possible over Hopkins, Muhlenberg to Ohio counties.

Then, it gets interesting. Just like with the last snow system, there will be a lot of cold air aloft with the core of the system. So, after cold rain overnight, it appears that a change-over to wet snow is in the offing for tomorrow from northwest to southeast. Temperatures will far from 40-45 to 31-34. Minor snowfall accumulations cannot be ruled out. Many areas may see 1″ or less on mainly grassy & elevated surfaces. However, IF bands can become focused & heavier in a given area, 1-3″ may occur. “You serious Clark?”

Once the core of the cold upper level system exits, temperatures may actually rise tomorrow evening to 33-36, allowing some melting. Overnight lows, with some clearing, should eventually drop to 27-32.

We should be back to 45-51 Wednesday with sun, the 26-30 Wednesday night, then well into the 50s Thursday. 60s to 70s are possible by the weekend as showers/t’storms return.

