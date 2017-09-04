Home Kentucky ‘Yoga on the Lawn’ to Benefit Victims Impacted by Hurricane Harvey September 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

All over the Tri-state people are doing their part to help victims impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Rehabilitation and Performance Institute hosted a Yoga on the Lawn event in Owensboro.

The cost to participate was $10 with 100% of the proceeds going toward disaster relief efforts.

Event Organizer Shelly Tyler said, “We just wanted to do something to try to give back to our community at large. So we just decided to host a yoga class on the lawn today, just in order to raise money to try to send some funds to the people in Texas and Louisiana that needs some relief from Hurricane Harvey.”

About a dozen people got their Yoga mats out to help support those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

