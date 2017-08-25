“Yo Vikings!” is the unbelievable but true story of Emma.

A good, sweet, mindful girl with big dreams.

I think she’s a little under-appreciated by her parents, and even her classmates. They have a difficult time really understanding and getting her.

You see, Emma’s really imaginative…

Mom:

You can’t wear that to school. I can’t have you mauling someone…again.

Emma:

I told you I was a Velociraptor, and I was seriously provoked!

…anything she reads becomes real to her.

At its heart I would say the play’s about using our imaginations to understand the world that’s around us…to better see the world that we’re living in.

So when she gets assigned a presentation on Erik the Red?

She decides to become a chieftain in her make believe world.

But when the town library is about to be closed for good, Emma’s got to figure out how to be a leader for real.

How will she fare on her quest for adventure?

Won’t you join me in my dreams? More adventure still awaits. And I promise they’ll be great.

What an absolutely ADORABLE show!

I totally fell in love with Emma, and you will too.

Catch the show tonight and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments