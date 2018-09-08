The YMCA Trains For October’s Half Marathon

The YMCA is gearing up for its Half Marathon scheduled in October.

This morning, the YMCA held a 15K race at 7 A.M. Starting on Vine Street, racers took the streets to get to make it the finish line. The race was expected to finish around 10 A.M. but, the race would not be completed until the last runner made it past the finish line. But, the race took everybody’s participation, including help from the main sponsor, Deaconess.

Heather Polly, the Special Events Director explained “We have probably 65 or 70 volunteers out here working, traffic control, working at the finish line handing out drinks, and having the sponsorship from deaconess is important, because it helps us get the funding started and get this race put on for everybody”.

The YMCA will hold a half marathon on October 13th. For a chance, to register for the half marathon there is a link below.

