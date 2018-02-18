Home Indiana Evansville YMCA Plans To Raise 20K For Tri-State Kids February 18th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville

The YMCA will be with smells of our favorite breakfast food this weekend. The YMCA kicked off their 30th Annual Pancake Days for Presidents Day weekend.

The event was sponsored by Old National Bank and Schnucks. The event serves to raise money for children in need all around the Tri-State. The YMCA’s goal is to raise twenty thousand dollars to fund summer camp trips for the kids. Chairman of Pancake Days Roger Griffin, says its a good way to bring the community together with an affordable meal. Every year people seems to really be interested in the pancake breakfast Roger Griffin explains “Well its always the third Friday of February when we start and it’s usually cold. People are still kind of in the pancake mood. Maybe not so much in the summer time but in February everyone seems to like it.”

