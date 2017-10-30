YMCA Hosts 25th Annual UE Coach Luncheon

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana celebrates a milestone. The group hosted the 25th annual University of Evansville Coaches Lucheon. This year’s special guest was Jim Crews, who is the UE coach that started the fundraiser more than two decades ago.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the YMCA Community Outreach Programs that benefits children in the Tri-State.

Current men’s basketball Coach Marty Simmons was at the event and says the YMCA is a big part of the community.

UE Men’s Basketball Coach Marty Simmons said, “I think they do a great job of recognizing the importance, you know, of afterschool programs and everything that the Y does for young people in the Evansville community. The staff, here, and the way they mentor young people, in my opinion, is second to none.”

The YMCA Outreach Programs serve over 2,000 kids through 32 different program every year.

Since its inception, the coaches luncheon has raised more than $250,000 for local youth programs.

Comments

comments