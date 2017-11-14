Home Indiana Yellowwood State Forest Property Sold to Hamilton Logging November 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The state of Indiana is selling property in the Yellowwood state forest in Perry County despite an effort to preserve it.

According to 44News’ media partner, the Perry County News, the state turned down an offer of $150,000 from a preservation group.

Despite protest, it sold the rights to Log almost 300 acres near Nashville, Indiana to Hamilton Logging of Martinsville.

It will use the wood to make flooring. Hamilton Logging bid just over $100,000 for the rights.

As of now, there is no road leading to the area. It’s expected that the state will spend more money building an access road than it received from Hamilton Logging.

