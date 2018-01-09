Yankees Legends Don Mattingly, Bernie Williams Reunite in Evansville to Help Under-served Youth

New York Yankees legends Don Mattingly and Bernie Williams say they see each other maybe once a year. And of all places, the former teammates meet again in Evansville Tuesday at the Tropicana.

“I had a little bit of a rough time in the club house being a new guy,”Williams said of his early playing days in New York. “A lot of veterans gave me a lot of tough love.”

But Mattingly, who’s currently the manager of the Miami Marlins, became a mentor to the four-time World Series champ during his time in New York. Williams was a center-fielder for the Yankees from 1991 to 2006. So this time around in 2018’s “A Bronx Reunion”, Williams goes to bat for Mattingly to help under-served youth in the Tri-state.

“I think our town is growing. I see our downtown area getting better and better,” Mattingly said. “I think we all still have to keep continuing to help those kids be a part of that growth.”

This idea drove Mattingly to create Mattingly Charities, an organization that gives local kids, who may not have the same opportunities as others, a chance to immerse themselves in the community.

“Getting the call from him (Don) to help support him…and what he’s doing in the community is huge,” said Jerad Eickhoff, a Mater Dei grad who’s currently a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies.

For some, that kind of support may be the only driving factor for success. That ideology drives straight home for Williams.