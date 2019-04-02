Is XFEST Going to Be a Big Deal?

Puddle of Mudd is coming to Owensboro April 27th…along with Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric.

Not gonna lie, there was a time when I was a huge fan, and even won tickets to a show all the way in Carbondale, Illinois.

They ended “She Hates Me” by mashing it with “Summer Lovin'”!





But since then, what have they been up to?

Aside from their lead singer consistently losing it on stage and even being arrested…

Tickets for the bleachers at the Owensboro Sportscenter are twenty five bucks, “Reserved” with chair backs are thirty five, floor seats are forty dollars, and VIP are sixty bucks.

Are you going to see them?

How big of a deal is this really?

