XBOX ONE Recalls Controllers Due to Burn Hazard

March 15th, 2017 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Performance Designed Products is recalling XBOX ONE video game controllers due to a burn hazard. The company says the battery charges for the controllers can overheat and damage the XBOX ONE video game controller, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Consumers can call Performance Designed Products at 800-263-1156 Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT. You can also go online at Performance Designed Products and click on Safety Recall for more information.

The item is an Energizer 2X Smarter Charger 048-052-NA for Xbox One.

