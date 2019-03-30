WWII Veteran Returns Home

A Tell City soldier’s remains returned home after more than seven decades. Private First Class Clifford Mills fought in World War II.

He was killed while in a glider that was shot down by Nazi German forces in 1942 while take part in Operation Market Garden. His remains were never identified and he was laid to rest in Belgium for many years until today.

Nowy Van Hedel says twelve years ago he learned of an adoption program at the United States War Cemetery. Van Hedel says that he wanted to find out the history of the fallen soldier.

“I made myself two promises, I wanted to get a picture of him so that along with the name there is a picture with it and wanted to know if there is family alive and let them know someone in the Netherlands is remembering him and taking care of his name at the wall of missing,” Van Hedel said.

Van Hedel became a biographer into Mills, learning about his life and Perry County.

He also worked to share information about where Mills body may have been buried.

Just weeks ago Van Hedel learned that Mills remains were positively identified and would be returned back home to Perry County.

He says he never wants Mills memory to be forgotten.

“He made a choice like 75 years ago and it still affects people to this day and that’s very special and we all need to keep in mind that we should never ever forget him,” Van Hedel said.

