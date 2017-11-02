Home Indiana Evansville WWI Hero James Bethel Gresham to be Honored at Wreath-Laying Ceremony November 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

There’s a special event being held this week in honor of a World War I hero. The event, being held on Friday, November 3rd, will celebrate the 100th year anniversary since Corporal James Bethel Gresham died in WWI. He is one of the first three American soldiers to die in WWI.

To coincide with the 100th anniversary event, the Indiana WWI Centennial Committee, City of Evansville, and the Evansville Museum will host a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate and honor the life of this WWI Hoosier hero.

