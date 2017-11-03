Home Indiana Evansville WWI Hero James Bethel Gresham Honored At Ceremony November 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Honoring one of the Hoosier state’s fallen heroes. James Bethel Gresham is being recognized for his sacrifice. Gresham was one of the first three Americans to die in World War One.

Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of his death, Gresham’s family, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, WWI Committee Members, and a consul from France were all on hand to honor his life. They said it’s important that people know the sacrifices Corporal Gresham gave to his country.

Jim Cooridan said, “The people who live today and served are doing so following in these people’s footsteps. But it’s great that there is the honor and sacrifice and the tribute that we’re able to still pay to people who have served in the past like James Bethel Gresham.”

The James Bethel Gresham Arboretum at Locust Hill Cemetery has been awarded Level 1 Accreditation. This recognition was given by Arbnet and Morton Arboretum.

