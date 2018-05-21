Home Indiana Evansville WWE Smackdown Is Coming To Evansville In July May 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

WWE is bringing Smackdown Live to the Ford Center on Tuesday, July 24th.

They will be taping for their nationally televised live program that airs on the USA Network every Tuesday at 7:00PM Central.

It has been confirmed that WWE Champion AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, New Day, Carmella, and more will be in the ring.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 25th beginning at 10:00AM, starting at $20 a ticket.

Purchases for Smackdown tickets can also be made at the Ford Center Box office, ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-8000.

