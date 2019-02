WWE Live will be returning to the Ford Center in less than three months. Residents can catch enjoy the action live on Sunday,

May 5th at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 1st at 10 a.m. Prices will start at $15.

For tickets, go to the Ford Center Box Office, online at TicketMaster, or call 800-745-3000.

Comments

comments