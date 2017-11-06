WWE Live Returning To The Ford Center

WWE Live will be returning to the Ford Center in less than two months. Tri-state residents can catch their favorite WWE wrestlers on Friday, January 5th at 7:30 p.m.

You can catch your favorite WWE Superstars, including The Shield, Romen Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strownman, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, and more. The line-up could change

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 10th at 12 p.m. Prices will start at $15.

For tickets, go to the Ford Center Box Office, online at TicketMaster, or call 800-745-3000.

Comments

comments