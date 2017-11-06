44News | Evansville, IN

WWE Live Returning To The Ford Center

WWE Live Returning To The Ford Center

November 6th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

WWE Live will be returning to the Ford Center in less than two months. Tri-state residents can catch their favorite WWE wrestlers on Friday, January 5th at 7:30 p.m.

You can catch your favorite WWE Superstars, including The Shield, Romen Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strownman, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, and more. The line-up could change

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 10th at 12 p.m. Prices will start at $15.

For tickets, go to the Ford Center Box Office, online at TicketMaster, or call 800-745-3000.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.