WWE Legend Jimmy Hart Relives Evansville Coliseum Days

The “Mouth of the South” takes a trip down memory lane.

Jimmy Hart spent six years touring with the Continental Wrestling Association, which included stops every week in Evansville.

Hart returned to the site of his early wrestling days for a tour of the Evansville Coliseum Friday with Princeton’s Andy Satterfield.

That is Hart’s main mission in the Tri-State this time around, to raise money for Andy’s family.

Satterfield was born with multiple birth defects that have caused complications, most notably with his heart.

More information can be found on the family’s Facebook page, but they are welcoming donations for mounting medical bills.

Hart will sign autographs at the Princeton Theatre and Community Center Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with all proceeds going to the Satterfield’s family.

Hart will also make an appearance in Evansville at Hard Copies in the Eastland Mall from 12:30 to 2:30 Sunday, where half of the ticket sales will go to the family.

Tickets are available at the door for $20.

